Dancers’ Lawsuit Exposes Nationwide Wage Fight

BROOKHAVEN, GA – September 12, 2026 (STL.News) A federal lawsuit accusing a prominent Atlanta-area gentlemen’s club of requiring workers to surrender substantial portions of their earnings is drawing attention to a labor issue that extends far beyond Georgia.

Former Pink Pony worker Sylvia Wendlandt filed a federal collective-action lawsuit on July 7 against Trop Inc., doing business asP ink Pony, and Dennis Williams, Michael A. Kap, and Eddie Stone.

The case, Wendlandt v. Trop, Inc. et al., No. 1:26-cv-03795, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Federal court records identify it as a Fair Labor Standards Act case seeking unpaid wages under 29 U.S.C. § 206.

The complaint alleges workers were subjected to compensation practices that included mandatory fees, tip pooling, and unpaid work.

Atlanta television station WSB-TV reported that dancers allegedly received no wages and were required to pay a nightly “house fee” ranging from approximately $60 to as much as $532 per shift, depending on their earnings.

The lawsuit raises a fundamental question that has repeatedly reached federal courts around the United States: When does someone described by a business as an independent contractor actually qualify as an employee entitled to minimum wages and other protections?

This question is relevant not only to gentlemen’s clubs.

Similar worker-classification and compensation disputes can arise in businesses ranging from massage spas and salons to restaurants and other establishments where workers depend heavily upon tips, commissions or direct payments from customers.

The allegations against Pink Pony have not been proven, and the defendants are entitled to contest the claims.

Workers Allegedly Surrendered Large Portions of Earnings

Attorneys representing Wendlandt describe the lawsuit as a collective action alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and federal protections covering workers’ tip income.

According to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the challenged practices allegedly included workers being paid as little as $2.13 per hour, mandatory house fees, mandatory valet charges, tip pooling and uncompensated work before or after scheduled shifts.

The attorneys allege some bartenders were required to contribute between 50% and 60% of their earnings to a tip pool that benefited management or others who allegedly were not legally entitled to participate.

Workers also allegedly had to pay a $10 valet fee each shift and were not permitted to park elsewhere.

The complaint further alleges employees attended mandatory pre-shift meetings and performed checkout procedures after closing without being compensated for that time.

These allegations are contained in civil litigation, not court findings.

However, the allegations highlight how complicated compensation arrangements can become when an employee earns much of his or her income directly from customers.

Federal Law Protects Tips

The Fair Labor Standards Act establishes nationwide minimum wage, overtime, recordkeeping, and other employment requirements for covered employers and employees.

Federal law currently establishes a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Employers may use what is known as a “tip credit” for qualifying tipped employees, allowing an employer under federal law to pay as little as $2.13 per hour directly in wages.

But that does not mean an employer can simply pay $2.13 per hour and consider its obligation complete.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the employee’s direct wages and tips must combine to reach at least the applicable minimum wage. When they do not, the employer generally must make up the difference.

There are additional requirements governing the use of a tip credit.

Federal regulations also prohibit employers, managers, and supervisors from keeping employees’ tips.

A mandatory tip pool can be lawful under certain circumstances, but who participates in that pool and whether the employer takes a tip credit can significantly affect its legality.

The distinction matters in the Pink Pony litigation because the plaintiffs contend that some of their tip money went to people who were not legally entitled to receive it.

Paying to Work Raises Another Question

House fees present another potential issue.

A business cannot necessarily avoid minimum-wage requirements by paying a worker and then requiring the worker to return enough money to the business that the worker effectively earns less than the required minimum wage.

The Department of Labor describes certain deductions that reduce an employee’s wages below minimum wage as unlawful.

That concept is sometimes described as a “kickback” to the employer.

It helps explain why a $60 or $500-plus nightly fee can become legally significant.

If someone is genuinely operating an independent business, paying a facility or business for access may present a different legal situation.

But if that person is actually an employee under federal law, requiring the employee to pay substantial amounts back to the employer can create an entirely different wage-and-hour issue.

That brings the worker-classification question to the center of many cases.

Independent Contractor or Employee?

Businesses in many industries use independent contractors.

Doing so is not inherently illegal.

But calling someone an independent contractor does not necessarily make that person one under federal or state law.

Courts and government agencies examine the parties’ actual economic relationship.

Among other considerations, investigators and courts can examine how much control a company exercises over the worker, whether the worker has a meaningful opportunity for profit or loss, the worker’s investment in the business, the permanence of the working relationship, and whether the work performed is integral to the company’s business.

That analysis has made exotic dancers the subject of extensive wage litigation.

A dancer might ostensibly appear independent because she determines how much she earns from customers.

But the analysis can change if a club controls when she works, dictates prices, establishes performance requirements, imposes disciplinary rules, determines what she wears, requires tip-outs, or charges mandatory fees for the privilege of working.

Pink Pony Has Faced This Issue Before

The current case is particularly noteworthy because Pink Pony has previously faced litigation over dancers’ employment status.

In Hanson v. Trop, Inc., a former Pink Pony dancer alleged she was misclassified as an independent contractor and therefore denied minimum wages and overtime compensation required by the FLSA.

In 2016, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg denied Pink Pony’s attempt to obtain summary judgment in its favor.

The ruling did not determine that Pink Pony was ultimately liable.

It did, however, allow the dancer’s claims to continue.

The current lawsuit therefore emerges against a background of earlier litigation concerning compensation and worker classification at the same establishment.

Pink Pony Isn’t Alone

The larger significance of the Atlanta case becomes clearer when you examine similar cases elsewhere.

In January 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit involving Pleasures Gentleman’s Club in Wichita, Kansas.

The government alleged approximately 80 dancers had been misclassified as independent contractors.

According to the Labor Department’s complaint, the business exercised significant control over the dancers, including establishing schedules, determining the number of shifts dancers worked, setting fees dancers were required to pay, and imposing rules governing performances.

Federal officials alleged the dancers were economically dependent upon the club and should have been treated as employees.

The government also pointed to the club’s control over prices, operating hours, and the physical establishment.

The Labor Department sought back wages and additional damages.

That case is particularly important because it shows that disputes over dancer compensation are not merely being pursued by private plaintiffs’ attorneys.

The federal government itself has challenged similar arrangements.

A Nationwide Labor Issue

Strip-club litigation has arisen in numerous jurisdictions over the years, repeatedly raising similar questions about house fees, tip-outs, minimum wages, and independent-contractor classifications.

The Department of Labor was addressing the subject decades ago.

A federal Labor Department opinion letter concerning club dancers discussed an arrangement in which dancers received compensation from mandatory dance charges while paying a “shift fee” and other charges imposed by the club.

The fact that federal regulators analyzed these arrangements years ago shows the current Pink Pony dispute is part of a longstanding labor-law issue, not an entirely new controversy.

And the underlying legal principles are not restricted to adult entertainment.

They can apply whenever a business labels workers as independent contractors while exercising substantial control over their work, or when tipped employees must return significant portions of their earnings.

Massage and Spa Workers Face Similar Questions

That is where the issue becomes relevant to the massage and spa industry.

Massage therapists frequently work under several different compensation structures.

Some are conventional employees paid hourly wages.

Others receive commissions based on services performed.

Some receive wages plus tips.

Others rent rooms or space and operate genuinely independent businesses.

Still others are classified as independent contractors while working inside businesses that control appointments, pricing, schedules, customer relationships, and other aspects of their work.

The legal question isn’t whether massage therapists can be independent contractors.

They can.

The question is whether a particular worker is genuinely operating independently or is functioning economically as an employee despite being given an independent-contractor label.

A major federal lawsuit involving spa workers at the Grand Wailea-Waldorf Astoria Resort in Hawaii illustrates the overlap.

Massage therapists, nail technicians, estheticians, and hairstylists alleged they had been willfully misclassified as independent contractors, resulting in the loss of wages and benefits they contended were owed under federal and state law.

That litigation has involved dozens of plaintiffs and FLSA claims.

It demonstrates that worker classification is not confined to dancers or gentlemen’s clubs.

The Issue Matters in Missouri

The distinction matters in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations specifically warns businesses about employee misclassification.

The department describes workers who are improperly treated as independent contractors as misclassified workers and notes that misclassification can deprive workers of unemployment benefits, workers’ compensation protections, and employer tax contributions.

Missouri uses multiple factors when examining the relationship between a worker and business.

According to the state, factors that may indicate employee status include giving someone directions about when, where, and how to work, having them perform work at the business’s premises, and maintaining a continuing relationship with the worker.

That does not automatically mean every massage therapist working from a massage establishment is an employee.

In fact, St. Louis County’s massage-establishment ordinance specifically recognizes that massage workers within establishments can include both employees and independent contractors.

The classification therefore depends upon the actual relationship.

Missouri’s Minimum Wage Raises the Stakes

Missouri workers also have protections exceeding the federal minimum wage.

The state’s minimum wage is $15 per hour in 2026.

For qualifying tipped employees, Missouri requires employers to pay at least 50% of the state minimum wage directly — currently $7.50 per hour — plus enough tip income to bring total compensation to at least $15 per hour.

Federal law, by comparison, establishes a $7.25 minimum wage and generally permits qualifying employers to pay tipped employees a direct cash wage as low as $2.13 per hour when all requirements for taking the tip credit are satisfied.

That difference is important.

A compensation arrangement that might initially be evaluated under federal law must also be examined under applicable Missouri requirements.

Employers generally must comply with whichever applicable law provides workers greater protection.

Massage Spas Require Careful Distinctions

The massage industry also requires another important distinction.

Wage-and-hour violations, worker misclassification, and improper tip practices should not automatically be equated with human trafficking, prostitution, or other criminal conduct.

They are different legal issues.

A legitimate massage business could potentially misclassify a therapist without engaging in any criminal activity.

Likewise, an establishment suspected of criminal activity may raise questions extending far beyond wage law.

Those distinctions are particularly important when reporting about massage establishments because workers can themselves be victims of exploitation.

An investigation into compensation practices should therefore examine how workers are recruited, how they are classified, who controls their schedules, how customers pay, who receives that money, whether workers keep their tips, whether workers pay fees to the establishment, and whether they are free to leave or work elsewhere.

No single factor necessarily proves wrongdoing.

Together, however, those facts can reveal the actual economic relationship between the business and worker.

Tips Belong to Employees

One federal rule is especially clear.

The Department of Labor states that an employer cannot keep employees’ tips under any circumstances.

Managers and supervisors also generally cannot keep tips employees receive, including through a tip pool.

That doesn’t prohibit every form of tip sharing.

Federal law permits certain mandatory tip pools when legal requirements are satisfied.

But it does mean a business cannot simply treat employee tips as another revenue stream.

The Department of Labor also identifies receiving only tips without direct wages as a potential minimum-wage problem when the worker is an employee.

That distinction can be critical in industries where customers believe the money they hand directly to a worker belongs entirely to that worker.

A Business Model Under Increasing Scrutiny

The Pink Pony litigation therefore represents something larger than a dispute over dancers paying several hundred dollars per night.

It raises questions about a business model found in multiple service industries.

If workers are genuinely independent businesspeople, they may legitimately pay businesses for space, services, or access.

But when a business exercises substantial control over workers while shifting operating expenses onto them and requiring them to surrender part of their earnings, the relationship can start to look less like a business-to-business arrangement and more like employment.

That distinction can determine who must pay minimum wages, who bears payroll taxes, who receives workers’ compensation protection, who qualifies for unemployment benefits, and who ultimately owns the money customers leave as tips.

For workers, the financial consequences can be substantial.

Consider the upper end of the house fee alleged in the Pink Pony lawsuit.

A $532 charge for a single shift represents more than $2,600 over five shifts, not including other alleged charges or tip-outs.

Whether those payments violated federal law will ultimately depend upon the facts, the workers’ legal classification, and the outcome of the litigation.

But the amounts illustrate why the dispute matters.

What Happens Next

Wendlandt is pursuing the Pink Pony case as a federal collective action, which could allow other workers who meet legal requirements to participate.

The lawsuit remains pending in the Northern District of Georgia.

No final determination of liability has been made.

Pink Pony and the individual defendants are entitled to defend themselves against the allegations, challenge the plaintiffs’ interpretation of the working relationships and raise other defenses available under federal law.

Still, the litigation adds another case to a much larger national debate over how businesses compensate workers whose earnings come predominantly from customers.

For Atlanta, the immediate controversy concerns Pink Pony.

For Missouri and the rest of the country, the larger question is much broader:

When does an independent contractor become an employee, and when do fees, mandatory tip-outs and other charges cross the line from legitimate business expenses into unlawful deductions from an employee’s wages?

Federal regulators and courts have been confronting that question for years.

The newest Pink Pony lawsuit shows it remains far from settled.

Editor’s Note: The claims described in pending civil lawsuits are allegations. Filing a lawsuit does not establish liability, and defendants are presumed not liable unless claims are proven or otherwise resolved through the judicial process.