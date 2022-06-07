Danari Aiken Sentenced for Possessing Firearm

Convicted Felon, Danari Aiken Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Possessing Firearm in Connection With the Shooting of Five Individuals Outside Nightclub in Queens

Defendant, a Member of the Mac Baller Brims Bloods Gang, Also Pleaded Guilty to Possessing a Second Firearm Found in His Vehicle After a Police Chase in Brooklyn

(STL.News) Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Danari Aiken, a member of the Mac Baller Brims Bloods street gang, as well as the “From Nothing” street gang based in the Lincoln Towers development in East New York, Brooklyn, was sentenced by United States District Judge Pamela K. Chen to 11 years’ imprisonment for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court filings and facts presented during the sentencing proceeding, the first count of firearm possession related to a 2018 incident where Aiken attempted to murder a rival gang member and ended up firing at random into a crowd of people outside a Queens nightclub injuring five bystanders. The second count related to an incident where Aiken possessed a firearm while fleeing police from a traffic stop. In December 2021, Aiken pleaded guilty to both counts. Aiken was previously convicted in 2015 of possessing a loaded firearm.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the sentence.

“The defendant, who has previously been convicted of a felony crime, armed himself on multiple occasions, and one night, used that deadly weapon to endanger and wound many in his line of fire. Thankfully in this case, the victims suffered non-fatal injuries,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “Gun violence and mass shootings are a menace that this Office and our law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to stop by taking firearms out of the hands of violent individuals like the defendant, who learned today there are serious federal consequences for his actions.”

Mr. Peace expressed his appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office, the New York City Police Department (NYPD), and the Queens County District Attorney’s Office for their outstanding work and assistance in this investigation and prosecution.

As set forth in court filings, on December 7, 2018, Aiken attempted to ambush rival gang members outside of the Rose Lounge nightclub in Queens. When he arrived at the nightclub, Aiken flashed gang signs before attempting to shoot an individual at point-blank range. When that individual returned fire, Aiken fled but continued firing into the crowd. As a result of the shooting, five bystanders suffered non-fatal injuries. The firearm and ammunition used by Aiken were recovered by the NYPD at the scene.

On November 12, 2020, Aiken led NYPD officers on a high-speed chase in Brooklyn when they attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving for disobeying a traffic device. After smashing into a garbage truck and nearly striking several pedestrians, Aiken was apprehended when his path was blocked by a parked fire truck. The NYPD recovered a firearm in the vehicle which was later found to have Aiken’s DNA on it.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. As part of the program, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and their local communities to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Organized Crime and Gangs Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan Siegel and Lindsey R. Oken are in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendant:

DANARI AIKEN

Age: 29

Brooklyn, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 21-CR-68 (PKC)

