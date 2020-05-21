Customs and Border Protection Announces Continued Temporary Closures – Small Boating Locations

BUFFALO, NY (STL.News) Based on the President’s determination, as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP’s) continued effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 via travel across our borders, we are assisting Health and Human Services in implementing their authority under Title 42, U. S. Code 265 in accordance with existing Title 8 authority and prohibiting the entry of certain persons into the United States. Therefore, the Buffalo Field Office reminds the public of the continued temporary closure of small boating locations and reminds travelers that small boating is recreational in nature and not considered essential travel.

The following small boat reporting locations remain closed and ROAM iPADs will not be installed, until further notice:

Chadwick Bay Marina

Smith Boys at Erie Basin Marina

Safe Harbor Marina

Smith Boys Marina

Youngstown Yacht Club

Bootleggers Cove Marina

Newfane Marina

Orleans County Marine Park

Rochester City Marina

Shumway Marina

Bald Eagle Marina

Sodus Bay Yacht Club

Fowlers Marina Inc.

Wrights Landing Marina

Oswego Marina

Navy Pointe Marina

John St Dock (Rotary Dock)

Mary Street Dock

Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina

Alexandria Bay Public Docks

Bonnie Castle Marina

Singer Castle on Dark Island

Morristown Bath House

Dobisky Center

Waddington Pavilion

Should you have any questions please contact the Small Boat Operations Center at (315) 393-1390.