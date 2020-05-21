Customs and Border Protection Announces Continued Temporary Closures – Small Boating Locations

BUFFALO, NY (STL.News) Based on the President’s determination, as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP’s) continued effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 via travel across our borders, we are assisting Health and Human Services in implementing their authority under Title 42, U. S. Code 265 in accordance with existing Title 8 authority and prohibiting the entry of certain persons into the United States. Therefore, the Buffalo Field Office reminds the public of the continued temporary closure of small boating locations and reminds travelers that small boating is recreational in nature and not considered essential travel.
The following small boat reporting locations remain closed and ROAM iPADs will not be installed, until further notice:
- Chadwick Bay Marina
- Smith Boys at Erie Basin Marina
- Safe Harbor Marina
- Smith Boys Marina
- Youngstown Yacht Club
- Bootleggers Cove Marina
- Newfane Marina
- Orleans County Marine Park
- Rochester City Marina
- Shumway Marina
- Bald Eagle Marina
- Sodus Bay Yacht Club
- Fowlers Marina Inc.
- Wrights Landing Marina
- Oswego Marina
- Navy Pointe Marina
- John St Dock (Rotary Dock)
- Mary Street Dock
- Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina
- Alexandria Bay Public Docks
- Bonnie Castle Marina
- Singer Castle on Dark Island
- Morristown Bath House
- Dobisky Center
- Waddington Pavilion
Should you have any questions please contact the Small Boat Operations Center at (315) 393-1390.