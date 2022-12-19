Cryptocurrency Price Today: Market Continues Trading In Red; XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) Down – CoinGape

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The crypto market is down for the fifth consecutive day. Crypto prices have plunged further, showing no signs of recovery.

As of writing, XRP is down by 3.98%. Dogecoin dips by 2.62%. Cardano decreases by 1.37%.

Shiba Inu slashes by 3.61%. Litecoin drops by 3.68%. Solana plummets by 1.80%.

Toncoin has taken a jump of 5.22% in the last 24 hours.

The global crypto market cap is at 806.29 billion USD, a decrease of 0.61% compared to the previous day. The crypto market volume in the last 24 hours is 22.74 billion USD, a decrease of 7.72%

The most impacted crypto tokens for today are:

XRP (XRP)

With a drop of 3.98%, the XRP market cap is currently at 34.598 billion USD. Trading volume is seeing a boost of 22.75% in the last 24 hours. Each XRP token costs 0.3407 USD.

Price of XRP in USD Chart Source: coinmarketcap

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin crypto drops by 2.62% and its market cap is at 10.964 billion USD. Each DOGE token is selling for 0.07764 USD. Trading volume is seeing a downfall of 19.46% in the last 24 hours.

Price of DOGE in USD Chart Source: coinmarketcap

Cardano (ADA)

ADA crypto token stands at 0.2646 USD. It is seeing a dip of 1.37% and the market cap is presently at 9.874 billion USD. Trading volume has decreased by 40.27% compared to the previous day.

Price of ADA in USD Chart Source: coinmarketcap

Toncoin (TON)

With an increase of 5.22% in the past 24 hours, the TON token is selling for 2.69 USD. The market cap is at 3.381 billion USD. Trading volume is down by 19.75%.

Price of TON in USD ChartSource: coinmarketcap

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency Price Today: It has been a drastic year for the crypto market following the two major crashes. Analysts were predicting the market to get into a bullish momentum by the end of the year, however, the scenario seems different now.

Shourya is a crypto fanatic who has developed interest in Business Journalism in the past few years. Currently, working as a writer with Coingape, Shourya is also an avid reader. Apart from writing, you can find her attending poetry shows, exploring cafes and watching cricket. As she says, “dogs are my home,” her first rescue of a dog was at the age of 7! She has constantly been speaking up for mental health and the rainbow pride.

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.