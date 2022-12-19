Cryptocurrency Price Today: Green Signals In The Market; Litecoin Jumps By 4.16%, Ethereum, Bitcoin Also Up – CoinGape

Cryptocurrency Price Today: After almost a week of consecutively trading in red, the charts for some coins are in green today.

As of writing, Litecoin sees a jump of 4.16% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum is seeing a spike of 2.07%. Bitcoin is up by 0.42%.

Chainlink hikes 1.95%. Solana is upwards by 0.56%. Avalanche is upwards by 0.63%.

The meme cryptos, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are down by 3.78% and 1.57% respectively. Polkadot sees a dip of 0.83%.

With an increase of 0.32% in the last 24 hours, the global crypto market cap is currently at 810.33 billion USD. The total crypto market volume has increased by 60.30% and is at 36.19 billion USD.

The top 4 crypto tokens for today are:

Litecoin (LTC)

The crypto Litecoin is in the chart of one of the highest gainers in the last 24 hours with a boost of 4.16%. The market cap stands at 5.480 billion USD. Trading volume is seeing a rise of 40.07%. Each LTC token is costing 65.26 USD.

LTC in USD Chart Source: coinmarketcap

Ethereum (ETH)

With a jump of 2.07%, the market cap for Ethereum stands at 147.555 billion USD. The trading volume is up by 53.21% compared to the previous day. Each ETH token is selling for 1,206.31 USD.

ETH in USD Chart Source: coinmarketcap

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is finally showing an indication of getting better by taking a jump of 0.42% in the last 24 hours. The market cap for this crypto stands at 322.107 billion USD. The trading volume has gone upwards by 68.91%. Each BTC token stands at 16,787.55 USD.

BTC in USD Chart Source: coinmarketcap

Chainlink (LINK)

The market cap is currently 3.306 billion USD, an increase of 1.95% in the past 24 hours. The trading volume is seeing a hike of 80.09%. Each LINK crypto token is presently at 6.03 USD.

LINK in USD Chart Source: coinmarketcap

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The various factors in the market have been impacting crypto prices for the last 1 week. However, today the coins are optimistic and it will be exciting to see what happens in the week following.

