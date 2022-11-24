Cryptocurrency Price Today: Ethereum Slides Below $1,200, BinaryX Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live

Ethereum (ETH), the second-most valued cryptocurrency in the world, slid below the $1,200 mark, resuming in bull run after a day of minor gains. Bitcoin (BTC), on the other hand, managed to remain stable within the $16,000 range as the overall market saw a dip in prices across the board. Popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of gains and dips over the last 24 hours. The BinaryX (BNX) token became the top gainer on early Friday morning, with a 24-hour jump of over 8 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $828.42 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 1.21 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,503.12, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.34 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.35 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,187.39, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.29 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.04 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 0.79 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.08228. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.99.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.30 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $77.85. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,860.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3934, seeing a 24-hour gain of 2.75 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 34.20.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $14.13, marking a 24-hour dip of 2.75 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,220.11.

Top crypto gainers today (November 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Binary (BNX)

Price: $170.83

24-hour gain: 8.19 percent

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $5.66

24-hour gain: 4.20 percent

Ripple (XRP)

Price: $0.394

24-hour gain: 2.91 percent

BitTorrent-New (BTT)

Price: $0.000000684

24-hour gain: 1.77 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $77.72

24-hour gain: 1.10 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $3.90

24-hour loss: 7.73 percent

ImmutableX (IMX)

Price: $0.4177

24-hour loss: 7.71 percent

Arweave (AR)

Price: $8.95

24-hour loss: 6.95 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.1708

24-hour loss: 6.80 percent

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Price: $1.61

24-hour loss: 6.69 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin remained consolidated in the past 24 hours following the latest Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes. Despite the rise in BTC’s price, buyers failed to hold the gained initiative. BTC is currently trading below the $16,500 level; if it falls below the current level, the next support would be at the $16,200 zone. On the other hand, Ethereum has not entered the bullish zone and remained below its vital level at $1,300. This indicates that the buyers are not ready yet for the upward move.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin is currently gaining strength towards the $16,600 level. Candles that close above this level signal a bullish reversal. A bullish engulfing cut and close above the $16,350 barrier shows that the bullish trend may continue.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “The global crypto currency market entered the weekend with a slight dip of 1.5 percent over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin managed to hold on to the $16,000 level. Meanwhile, Ethereum was trading below the $1,200 level. Both the key cryptocurrencies saw an approximately 2.5 percent decline in the past day. However, over the past day, a positive movement was seen in some cryptocurrencies like XRP and Tron. If liquidation falls, we could see some positive movement in the market.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The recent developments in the crypto market will strengthen the crypto ecosystem as regulators will now fast-track the process of creating a positive regulatory framework around digital assets. The crypto market remained calm during the day as the US thanksgiving holiday begins. Bitcoin is holding strong over $16,500 while Ethereum is sitting on a higher support level of $1,100. Relaxation of monetary policies by central banks will prove to be beneficial for the crypto market in the coming months.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.