Cryptocurrency Price Today: Ethereum Climbs Above $1,300 As Most Coins Land In The Greens – ABP Live

Ethereum (ETH), the second-most valued cryptocurrency right after Bitcoin (BTC), managed to climb above the $1,300 mark on early Friday morning, after days of slump. BTC, on the other hand, appears to remain stable within the $19,000 range. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — have seen gains across the board. Among lesser-known altcoins, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) token emerged to be the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours, with a gain of over 17 percent. The Klaytn (KLAY) token turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $941.84 billion, marking a gain of 2.92 percent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $19,816.10, seeing a 24-hour gain of 3.95 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 16.75 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,327.31, marking a 24-hour jump of 3.51 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.13 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 3.07 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06055. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.09.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.73 percent. At the time of writing, it was priced at $52.31. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,301.01.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.4993, seeing a 24-hour gain of 6.02 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 42.40.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $31.82, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.14 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,665.

Top crypto gainers today (October 14)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Ethereum Name Service (ENS)

Price: $19.83

24-hour gain: 17.32 percent

TerraClassicUSD (USTC)

Price: $0.05096

24-hour gain: 11.53 percent

Uniswap (UNI)

Price: $6.46

24-hour gain: 11.51 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.35

24-hour gain: 10.44 percent

Quant (QNT)

Price: $168.15

24-hour gain: 9.08 percent

Top crypto losers today (October 14)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Klaytn (KLAY)

Price: $0.1539

24-hour loss: 4.22 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $5.50

24-hour loss: 3.92 percent

Elrond (EGLD)

Price: $53.92

24-hour loss: 1.93 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.9798

24-hour loss: 0.67 percent

Kava (KAVA)

Price: $1.44

24-hour loss: 0.39 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin rose by nearly 4 percent in the past 24 hours after falling to its lowest at $18,300 post the release of CPI’s data which was higher than expected. If BTC can move above the current level today, retaining its gains, we might see it rise to $20,000 soon. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has covered its losses by gaining a decent amount after the Merge. The price action correlated with the equities even though the magnitude was not the same, as buyers entered the market mid-day. The coming days would remain range-bound for the crypto spectrum.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Currently, the BTC/USD coin can find immediate support near $18,250, which is extended by a triple bottom pattern. Bitcoin is likely to show a bullish correction above the $18,250 level. Huobi Token (HT), Terra (LUNA) and OKB (OKB) continued to be the best performers in the Asian session. The general bear market was quite active for the most part of the day until the gains of the same extent negated the dip making the day to end with minimum variation from tomorrow.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “After days of being in the red, the crypto market cap on Friday saw some bullish activity with a 2.5 percent increase during early trading hours in Asia. Bitcoin is inching closer to its resistance level of $20,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum managed to regain its position and is trading above $1,300. Other cryptocurrencies including Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin all showed approximately 3 percent gains. The gains are in line with the NASDAQ which showed strong growth on Wednesday.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The overall crypto market cap is up by 3.06 percent and is currently hovering around the $943.21 billion mark. The crypto king Bitcoin is up by 3.77 percent and is currently trading at the $19,826 mark, it will be interesting to see if Bitcoin will breach the crucial $20,000 mark this week. The most popular altcoin, Ether is also up by 3.71% and is exchanging hands at $1,334.95. The overall crypto market experienced a mini-rally with positive growth across popular crypto assets like AVAX, XRP, and MATIC with UNI leading the effort with double-digit growth. The latest CPI data reported high inflation numbers due to which Bitcoin fell to the $18.1k level yesterday but crypto markets seem to have digested the high inflation data and registered healthy growth.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.