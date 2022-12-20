Cryptocurrency Price Today: Coins Struggle To Find Footing As Bears Rule The Charts – ABP Live

The overall crypto market continues to struggle to find momentum as more reds than greens dominated the price charts on early Wednesday morning. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most popular crypto coins — managed to register minor gains, other major altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) — saw a mix of dips and gains across the board. The XDC Network (XDC) token emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 5 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $809.93 billion, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.61 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,813.62, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.46 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.55 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,208.59, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.27 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.04 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 2.01 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07269. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.50.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.37 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $65.08. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,602.01.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3399, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.24 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 29.15.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $12.05, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.66 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,099.

Top crypto gainers today (December 21)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.02794

24-hour gain: 5.59 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $22.60

24-hour gain: 4.55 percent

Maker (MKR)

Price: $553.85

24-hour gain: 3.19 percent

Hedera (HBAR)

Price: $0.04293

24-hour gain: 2.58 percent

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Price: $1.56

24-hour gain: 2.54 percent

Top crypto losers today (December 21)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Arweave (AR)

Price: $7.22

24-hour loss: 4.41 percent

EthereumPoW (ETHW)

Price: $2.93

24-hour loss: 3.20 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.5338

24-hour loss: 2.87 percent

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Price: $0.0001308

24-hour loss: 2.26 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $0.9638

24-hour loss: 2.24 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin experienced an increase in value on Tuesday, reaching over $16,800 after experiencing a low of $16,383 on Monday. This increase may be a result of the Bank of Japan’s recent policy decision. BTC has also exceeded the significant resistance level of $16,700, reaching a four-day high. If Bitcoin is able to maintain this upward trend, we may likely see it reach the $17,000 mark soon.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “With Bitcoin trading around $16,800 on December 19, investments in crypto funds fell by $30 million last week, the biggest outflow in 14 weeks. Investments in funds that allow Bitcoin shorting are up $1 million. Trading volume increased to $866 million from $678 million in the previous week.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “A green Wednesday morning for the global crypto market during Asia trading hours as trading volumes increased by approximately 9 percent along with an approximately 2 percent increase in the market cap. Ethereum managed to cross over to $1,200 while Bitcoin inched closer to $17,000. However, as trading volume picked up, coins including dogecoin, XRP and Polygon continued to be in the red.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The overall crypto market continues to remain flat with Bitcoin and Ether showing a marginal jump in their prices. The latest developments with FTX and BlockFi are keeping the investors on their toes which is reflected in the current calmness in the market. The current market conditions are expected to continue up to the holiday season after which we can expect increased investor activity.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.