Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain Stable Chain Jumps By Over 26 Per Cent – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two most valued cryptocurrencies, managed to remain stable within the $20,000 and $1,500 ranges, respectively. Dogecoin (DOGE) continued to cash in on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and became one of the highest-gaining coins in the last 24 hours. The Chain (XCN) token became the top gainer over the last 24 hours, with a gain of over 26 per cent. Toncoin (TON), on the other hand, emerged to be the biggest loser with a dip of over 8 per cent on early Tuesday morning.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion, registering a gain of 0.65 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $20,502.90, seeing a minor 24-hour dip of 0.13 per cent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 17.61 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,587.69, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.20 per cent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.36 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 13.07 per cent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.137. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.51.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 0.71 per cent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $54.95. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,700.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.458, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.30 per cent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 38.51.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $32.65, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.87 per cent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,766.50.

Top crypto gainers today (November 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.06242

24-hour gain: 26.60 per cent

Binance Coin (BNB)

Price: $329.90

24-hour gain: 5.90 per cent

Synthetix (SNX)

Price: $2.59

24-hour gain: 5.69 per cent

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Price: $0.1273

24-hour gain: 4.03 per cent

The Graph (GRT)

Price: $0.08693

24-hour gain: 3.94 per cent

Top crypto losers today (November 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $1.51

24-hour loss: 7.63 per cent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.2216

24-hour loss: 4.62 per cent

Klaytn (KLAY)

Price: $0.2652

24-hour loss: 4.48 per cent

Algorand (ALGO)

Price: $0.3545

24-hour loss: 3.62 per cent

Waves (WAVES)

Price: $3.41

24-hour loss: 2.97 per cent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “The new week has started with the continued rise of the crypto market, as most cryptos showed up in green. However, the price of BTC remained unchanged in the past 24 hours. BTC has bounced off its immediate support level at $20,463, indicating the buyers’ strength. The next resistance would be at $21,000. If BTC can break that level, the next would be $21,500. On the other hand, Ethereum was trading above the $1,600 level in the past 24 hours. The target would be the $1,700 zone if ETH can retain the gains. The upcoming United States FOMC’s meeting on Wednesday would likely be the trigger to either extending the gains or shifting the direction.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin is currently valued at $20,391, with a 24-hour trading volume of 44 billion. Bitcoin is up more than 5 per cent in the last seven days. CoinMarketCap is currently first, with a live market cap of $391 billion, down from $393 billion during the Asian session. The current price of Shiba Inu is $0.000012 and the 24-hour trading volume is $1 billion. The SHIB/USD pair opened the day at $0.0000119 on October 31 and reached a high of $0.0000124 and a low of $0.00001172. ADA is trading at $0.40, downtrending 1.36 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, ADA is up 12.36 per cent over the past week, in line with the crypto market.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “November started on a positive note for crypto investors as the global market cap remained above $1 trillion with a 1 per cent gain over the past 24 hours on Tuesday morning. With the Twitter takeover, Dogecoin has seen major gains. The coin has increased by 111 per cent over the last seven days even after it faced an approximately 10 per cent decline on Monday. Bitcoin and Ethereum held onto their resistance levels.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The overall crypto market cap stayed above the $1 trillion mark with a jump of 0.84 per cent. Bitcoin remained flat during the 24-hour trade and is hovering around the $20,495.10 level while Ethereum exchanged hands at $1,586.11 which is a marginal increase from the previous day. The most popular meme coin DOGE witnessed a mega rally as it jumped by 111 per cent since the news of Elon Musk’s Twitter deal came out to the public. Elon has been vocal about his support for DOGE and with his control on Twitter, investors are anticipating more use cases for DOGE in the Twitter ecosystem.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.