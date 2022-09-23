Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Above $19,000, Ethereum Shows Slow Signs Of Recovery – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the world’s most valued and second-most valued cryptocurrencies, have managed to show signs of recovery after days of slump following the Merge last week. While Bitcoin climbed above the $19,000 mark on late Thursday, Ethereum saw a 24-hour gain of 5 percent. Other popular altcoins, including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL), landed in the greens early Friday morning. Ripple (XRP) emerged as the biggest gainer, with a 24-hour gain of 34.13 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $950.81 billion, marking a 4.73 percent gain in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $19,378.77, seeing a 24-hour gain of 3.34 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 16.17 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,339.17, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.70 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.13 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 6.66 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.0614. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 4.97.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 4.51 percent. At the time of writing, it was priced at $54.26. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,400.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.5328, seeing a 24-hour gain of 31.01 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 43.52.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $32.90, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.47 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,705.01.

Top crypto gainers today (September 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

XRP (XRP)

Price: $0.5398

24-hour gain: 34.13 percent

Compound (COMP)

Price: $63.06

24-hour gain: 16.37 percent

Algorand (ALGO)

Price: $0.3998

24-hour gain: 15.61 percent

Stellar (XLM)

Price: $0.1293

24-hour gain: 15.39 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.2795

24-hour gain: 15.14 percent

Top crypto losers today (September 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Price: $0.0002663

24-hour loss: 4.93 percent

Helium (HNT)

Price: $4.72

24-hour loss: 1.21 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.81

24-hour loss: 0.93 percent

Pax Dollar (USDP)

Price: $1.00

24-hour loss: 0.19 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.9542

24-hour loss: 0.11 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin and Ethereum rose on Thursday after going through a roller coaster ride in the past few days. BTC managed to trade above $19,300 with the support of buyers. If BTC can close above $19,500 today, we might see an upward trend in the next week. But if it falls below the current level, we might see BTC going back to the $18,000 support. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has also shown a bullish sentiment in line with BTC. This price action comes as a relief to the market participants after the successful Merge. If ETH can hold above the current level, we might soon see it reaching the $1,500 level.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Indian markets mainly reacted to the US central bank’s hawkish tone on interest rates, which created pessimism among investors. The Fed’s latest quarterly summary of policymakers’ projections shows that US central bankers expect to raise the key interest rate, now in a range of 3-3.25 percent after Wednesday’s 75 basis point increase, to 4.4 percent by the end of this year and to 4.6 percent until the end of this year. cryptocurrencies fended off declines triggered by the US Federal Reserve’s next big interest rate hike, although sentiment remained cautious given the central bank’s warning of economic pain ahead of policy tightening. Bitcoin had some positive price movement in the morning but ended with 1.5 percent negative by end of the day. Second-biggest coin Ether continued to underperform, falling 2 percent as well.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “After days of movement in the red due to increased interest rates, the crypto market cap saw some positive movement with a 4 percent increase during Asia trading hours on Friday morning. Bitcoin caught up by 3.8 percent but is still trading below $20,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum, which has been on a decline since the Merge, also picked up steam and saw a 5.5 percent spike in 24 hours. The market heads into the weekend on a positive note as the top 10 cryptocurrencies showing some upward movement. XRP is leading the way with a 27 percent jump.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.