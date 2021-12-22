Cryptocurrency Popular in Argentina

Cryptocurrency gains popularity in Argentina amid economic crisis

ARGENTINA (STL.News) Argentina is in the middle of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to restructure $44bn it owes to the global fund.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have become a way for people in Argentina to protect themselves from endless economic crises that include inflation, devaluation, and now capital controls.

Cryptocurrency mining is energy-intensive, but compared with other countries in the region, Argentina has relatively low energy costs, and mining farms are popping up all around Buenos Aires.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube