Cryptocurrency Popular in Argentina

December 22, 2021
Marty Smith

Cryptocurrency gains popularity in Argentina amid economic crisis

ARGENTINA (STL.News) Argentina is in the middle of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to restructure $44bn it owes to the global fund.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have become a way for people in Argentina to protect themselves from endless economic crises that include inflation, devaluation, and now capital controls.

Cryptocurrency mining is energy-intensive, but compared with other countries in the region, Argentina has relatively low energy costs, and mining farms are popping up all around Buenos Aires.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube