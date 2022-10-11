Cryptocurrency Market News Live Updates: Ethereum Registers Surge Of New Address; Investors Look Forward F … – CoinGape

Cryptocurrency Market News Live Updates and Latest News: The Global cryptocurrency market cap woke up to register another drop of 3% over the past day. It now stands at around $917 billion. The mixed reaction in the US stock markets and crypto market can be witnessed as the investors are looking forward to the Consumer Price Data (CPI). However, the investors are also keen to see the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting.

2022-10-11T14:30:00+5:30 America’s Oldest Bank Can Open Up For Crypto Business Bank of New York Mellon announced that it would begin receiving cryptocurrency clients. This move will make it the first large U.S bank to safeguard the crypto along with traditional investments.

2022-10-11T16:10:00+5:30 Google Coinbase Joins Forces For Crypto Payments In a big development, Tech giant Google announced it plans to work with Coinbase. However, this project will cover certain applications and will launch in the upcoming year.

2022-10-11T15:25:00+5:30 Sky Mavis Plans To Stake AXS Tokens Sky Mavis Ltd announced that in order to reinforce its long term commitment to the Axie Infinity ecosystem, it will be staking 11,475,000 AXS. As of now, these token sits on their balance sheet.

2022-10-11T14:20:00+5:30 Ripple Continues European Expansion Ripple on Tuesday announced its first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customer in France. The blockchain firm joins forces with Lemonway, which is a Paris based payment provider.

2022-10-11T13:20:00+5:30 Portugal Government To Tax 28% Over Crypto Gains The Portuguese government has moved in a proposal to tax around 28% on the capital gains received on crypto transactions or held for less than a year. However, the crypto gains held beyond that would remain tax free.

2022-10-11T12:50:00+5:30 Huobi Global Announce Delisting of 21 Trading pairs Huobi Global in an announcement mentioned that it will delist 21 of HUSD related Trading pairs. This will include USDC/HUSD, HT/HUSD, BTC/HUSD, ETH/HUSD, and more. However, HUSD is a stablecoin just like BUSD which is issued by the Huobi itself

2022-10-11T12:15:00+5:30 Ethereum Network Witness Jump In New Address Ethereum (ETH) registered a surge of new addresses created post merge. As per Data, around 135.7K new ETH addresses came on the Ethereum network. It is calculated to be 11.1% more network growth than the next highest of 2022.

Disclaimer The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.