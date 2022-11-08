Crypto Newswire Service ChainWire Distinguished on Leading Software Marketplace – CryptoGlobe

Cryptocurrency newswire service ChainWire has been awarded nine badges by leading software marketplace G2, with the badges coming in response to feedback from real users featured in the firm’s quarterly review form.

According to a press release shared with CryptoGlobe, ChainWire’s awards include being most likely to be recommended by users, High Performer, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Admin, and more.

The firm’s nine awards recognize its efforts in the cryptocurrency space. Alon Keren, ChainWire’s CMO, said:

“We’re delighted to have been recognized by G2 for our efforts in delivering an industry-leading newswire syndication service. We’re proud to be the first PR service of its kind for the blockchain industry, facilitating press release distribution across the entire cryptosphere, and providing Web3 projects the attention they deserve.”

ChainWire’s services are used by more than 300 clients in the cryptocurrency space, including exchanges, launchpads, investment firms, and Web3 events. The firm facilitates the distribution of press releases on leading cryptocurrency media publications including CryptoGlobe.

Featured image via Unsplash.