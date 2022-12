Ether (ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap after bitcoin similarly followed BTC’s trajectory, sliding around 1% to $1,310 as of publication time. Earlier in the day, PayPal and MetaMask announced the payments company will integrate its buy, sell and hold crypto services with MetaMask Wallet as the companies look to broaden users’ options to transfer digital assets from their platforms. Users will be able to buy and transfer ETH from PayPal to MetaMask.