Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Down By 1.1% And Ethereum Down By 3.09% – Outlook India

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Thursday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best-performing currency for the past few days, fell 3.2 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was FTX Token, which is the native token of FTX, a crypto exchange .

The global crypto market cap stood at $825.2 billion, down by 1.5 per cent, while the total crypto market volume decreased by 7.91 per cent to $57.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Trust Wallet Token. It was up by 10.1 per cent to $2.1. The top loser was Curve DAO Token, which was trading at $0.54, having fallen 8.4 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin fell 1.1 per cent to $16,543 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $317.7 billion. Its intraday low was $16,430. Later, the trading volume decreased by 5.8 per cent to $32.2 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down 3.09 per cent to $1,193.4 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market stood at $146.04 billion, while its trading volume decreased 1.2 per cent to $11.4 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down 0.04 per cent to $14.16 on November 17, 2022.

XRP was down 2.4 per cent to $0.3709, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.2 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 3.3 per cent to $0.3237. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased 7.3 per cent to $269.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 3.2 per cent to $0.0846. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 32.5 per cent to $507.9 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.6 per cent to $0.000009079.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 6.3 per cent to $6,176.5. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 60.2 per cent to $22.7 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell 1.3 per cent to $13.06, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.2 per cent to $144.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) was down by 1.9 per cent at $58.1, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.2 per cent to $80.2 million.