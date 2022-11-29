Crypto Gaming Remains Resilient Despite Market Crash, This New Crypto Raised $2 Million in Bear Market – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.Despite the current bearish sentiment in the crypto market, blockchain gaming has remained strong and is doing well. Calvaria, the newest and most exciting blockchain gaming platform, is proof of this.RIA Raises $2.1 Million RIA is currently one of the best-performing digital assets in the market. The token recently launched its presale and has now raised over $2.1 million, which is impressive, considering the market is currently fidgeting a bearish wave.RIA has now moved to its fifth and final stage of the presale. The RIA presale was planned to run for ten stages, but Calvaria’s developers recently confirmed that they would end the presale at stage five in order to drive maximum value for investors and begin work on the final pieces of the gaming engine. The developers confirmed that they are in discussions with a few exchanges about launching an initial exchange offering (IEO), and they already have partnerships to launch RIA on LBank and MEXC, two of the market’s largest exchanges, once the presale is completed. This will provide sufficient liquidity for investors to sell their tokens if they so desire.With the presale now 69% completed, RIA is poised to be the most valuable asset in the blockchain gaming space.Calvaria’s Impressive InnovationRIA is the native token for Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. It is a new blockchain gaming service that combines non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the metaverse. With Calvaria, players are taken to an afterlife-themed setting where they can purchase NFT trading cards. These cards represent different characters, all of whom have unique and customizable traits. Players here are tasked with building proper decks and competing with each other for token rewards. Calvaria is especially unique among blockchain games because it is free to play. The game has a paid version, but users can play the free version without making financial commitments. Players even get free NFTs as part of their welcome package.Calvaria is currently available on Android and iOS, making it accessible to gamers regardless of location or device. It is also worth noting that Calvaria’s developers organize competitions online where players can earn. What RIA DoesAs the primary token for Calvria, RIA’s job is to help promote tokenomic balance across the gaming engine. Primarily, RIA is used to purchase NFT trading cards on Calvaria. Players can also trade the digital asset for eRIA, which they receive when they win battles.RIA has some intrinsic value. The digital asset is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin, so it can be staked by holders looking to earn more returns. Staking RIA allows holders to participate in governance through the game’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The DAO handles all voting and suggestions available in the game.Buy RIA on Presale Now