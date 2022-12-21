Crypto fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust open to tender offer as investors … – Pensions & Investments

The complaint said plaintiffs have “serious questions” about Grayscale’s mismanagement of the trust and “troubling reports” of liquidity issues within Digital Currency Group — Grayscale’s parent company — and its corporate affiliates.

On Aug. 3, the plaintiffs sent the trust an information request, the complaint said. That request, also called the “first demand,” identified the funds as current trust shareholders.

“So, I think it’s fair to assume that they purchased shares of GBTC on the open markets … at or around the time of their first demand letter, which was in August,” the person close to the situation said.

Robert Picard, head of alternatives at Hightower’s Investment Solutions, and a hedge fund expert, said the lawsuit matches Fir Tree’s activist or “event-driven” mandate.

“From their perspective this would fall under their strategy, to become an activist if they feel management haven’t performed adequately,” Mr. Picard said, adding that through the lawsuit, Fir Tree “can chase value creation, or create an event, to create alpha.”

Fir Tree General Counsel Brian Meyer did not respond to a Dec. 13 email seeking information relating to the complaint, including when the Fir Tree funds first became trust shareholders.

Founded in 2013 to allow institutional and accredited individual investors exposure to bitcoin without the challenges and risks of trading and holding it directly, the trust has “gone wildly off the rails,” the Fir Tree funds’ complaint alleges.

“The trust’s purpose was simple: to hold Bitcoin, create shares representing ownership of Bitcoin, and redeem shares in response to shareholders’ requests,” the complaint said, adding that the trust’s investment objective was for its shares to reflect the performance of the market price of bitcoin, minus trust expenses.

Almost a decade later, however, the trust has “utterly failed to achieve its stated objectives,” said the complaint, filed in the Delaware Chancery Court.

“In fact, the opposite has occurred,” the plaintiffs’ complaint alleged. “Grayscale, the trust’s sponsor since inception, prohibits investors from redeeming their shares.”

Within the past year alone, the trust’s share price has “collapsed by 80%,” and shares now trade at a 40% to 45% discount to NAV.

“This means that for every dollar of Bitcoin owned by the Trust, its corresponding shares are worth only 55 cents,” the court filing said.

That wasn’t always the case.

For years, GBTC traded at a premium to NAV when bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were booming, said James Seyffart, an ETF research analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The reason (for the premium) was it was the only way to get bitcoin exposure through the traditional financial rails” for institutional investors, Mr. Seyffart said.

Since Jan. 1, GBTC’s price has dropped to $8.08 from $34.25, roughly 79% as of Dec. 20. The trust’s underlying holding, cryptocurrency bitcoin, has dropped over 60%, down to $16,846.

Grayscale bans redemptions based on a “self-serving pretext” in order to “enrich itself, its management, and its affiliates,” the plaintiffs’ complaint said.

Grayscale collects a 2% sponsor’s fee for administering the trust’s day-to-day operations. The fee is calculated by reference to the market value of the trust’s bitcoin holdings rather than the market price of the trust’s shares, the complaint said.

“As a result, Grayscale has collected hundreds of millions of dollars in excessive fees — siphoning off the trust’s assets while failing to do its job,” the complaint alleged, adding that in 2021 alone, Grayscale collected $615.42 million in fees from the trust.

To justify refusing redemptions while “cratering its premium,” Grayscale began a “new campaign” to convert the trust into an exchange-traded fund, an application the SEC recently rejected, the complaint said.

Grayscale has continued its “wasteful” ETF conversion efforts and is appealing the SEC’s decision, a move likely to mean years of litigation and millions of dollars in legal fees, the filing said.

“All the while, Grayscale will continue to collect fees from the Trust’s dwindling assets,” the Fir Treet funds said.