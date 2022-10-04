Crypto companies and funds rally as bitcoin rises, Dow jumps 700 points – MarketWatch

Major crypto-related stocks and funds rallied Tuesday as bitcoin climbed 3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

jumped more than 700 points.

The largest cryptocurrency

is trading at around $20,089, according to CoinDesk data. The Dow

rose 2.4% to 30,204, and the S&P 500

gained 2.7% to 3,778, according to FactSet data. The Nasdaq Composite went up 3% to 11,153.