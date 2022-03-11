Crownpoint: Wade Dixon Charged With Sexual Abuse

Crownpoint man, Wade Dixon charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Wade Dixon, 33, of Crownpoint, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was arraigned in federal court today on a charge of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Dixon will be released to a halfway house pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

A federal grand jury indicted Dixon on Feb. 24. According to the indictment, on July 10, 2021, Dixon allegedly engaged in a sexual act with a victim, identified as Jan Doe, who was younger than 16 years. The alleged abuse occurred in McKinley County, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.

An indictment is only an allegation . A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Dixon faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Navajo Nation Police Department investigated this case with assistance from the FBI. Special Assistant United States Attorney Chelsea N. Van Deventer is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today