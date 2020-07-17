Cristian Penaloza Torres Claims $1,000 A Week For Life Prize From The Cash4life® Draw Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Cristian Penaloza Torres, 26, of Miami, claimed a $1,000 a week for life prize in the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE®, from the April 27, 2020 drawing using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.00.

Penaloza Torres purchased his winning CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket from Guerrero Market, located at 240 Southwest 8th Avenue in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning CASH4LIFE ticket.

