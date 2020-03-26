Criminal Complaint Charges Two Women with Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in a Death, and an Overdose with Serious Bodily Harm, on the Menominee Indian Reservation

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced today that Jacquelyn M. Grignon (age: 47) and Lottie A. Tucker (age: 37), both of Keshena, which is on the Menominee Indian Reservation have been charged in federal court by criminal complaint with distribution of controlled substances resulting in a death, and serious bodily injury. Both individuals face mandatory minimum 20-year prison sentences. Tucker also faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, between March 20, 2020, and March 21, 2020, Tucker and Grignon distributed heroin to two males on the Menominee Indian Reservation. One male died as the result of his use of the drugs and the other, a minor, was revived from an overdose by responding emergency medical professionals. A subsequent search of Tucker’s residence revealed additional quantities of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in amounts consistent with distribution.

“The opioid crisis has stolen too many lives,” said United States Attorney Krueger. “That is why dealing lethal drugs results in serious penalties. We are committed to working with law enforcement at all levels, including our tribal partners, to stop the flow of these poisons.”

The Menominee Tribal Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation Native American Drug and Gang Initiative, and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier is prosecuting the case.

The public is cautioned that a criminal complaint sets forth allegations of criminal conduct and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent, and are entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

