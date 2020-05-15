COVID-19 threatens to worsen Yemen devastation

(STL.News) The lack of testing facilities in Yemen means it is difficult to assess how badly the coronavirus is affecting one of the world’s poorest countries. So far, 72 cases have been reported, including 13 deaths. But health workers are warning a major outbreak will have catastrophic consequences following years of war, hunger and other diseases. Continued fighting in southern Yemen is complicating efforts for a much-needed ceasefire to help contain the spread.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

YouTube video courtesy of AL Jazeera News