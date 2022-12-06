Corporate Radar: Hinduja Global to trade ex-dividend; Bombay Rayon Fashions results & more

There are a host of corporate actions and board meetings scheduled for Wednesday.

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions (Rs 5 per share) will trade ex-dividend.

Product’s shares will trade ex-rights in respect of the rights issue of 1 share for every 30 shares held offered at a price of Rs 419 per share.

Further, board meetings of and for interim dividend and rights issue of equity shares, respectively are lined up for today.

will announce its quarterly results.

Also, the board of will meet to discuss strategic business decisions and performance reviews as of 30.11.2022.

Industries’ board will meet to consider and approve the proposal for setting up of the company’s new manufacturing unit in Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra) and funding options.

There is also a board meeting of for considering and approving the appointment of Ms Rachna Jajoo as the Company Secretary of the Company.

The board of will also meet to consider migration to the main board of Bombay Stock Exchange and related matters thereto.

