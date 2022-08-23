Corey Donnell Sentenced For Illegal Gun Possession

Repeat Offender, Corey Donnell Jenkins Is Sentenced To 9+ Years In Prison For Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) A repeat offender on federal supervised release was sentenced to prison today for illegally possessing a loaded firearm, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Corey Donnell Jenkins, 37, of Gastonia, N.C., was ordered to serve 112 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to filed documents and statements made in court, Jenkins has a criminal history that includes state convictions for possession with intent to sell or deliver drugs and assault on a female, and a federal conviction for illegal possession of a firearm. On January 16, 2021, a CMPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle Jenkins was driving for a license plate violation. Jenkins failed to stop his vehicle and instead sped away.

Law enforcement followed Jenkins and continued to attempt to pull over the vehicle. Jenkins eventually crashed into another car and then fled on foot into a nearby fast food restaurant. Court records show that, while inside the restaurant, Jenkins attempted to dispose of his loaded firearm.

When CMPD officers entered the fast food restaurant, Jenkins escaped through the drive through window. He was apprehended shortly thereafter outside of the restaurant and was taken into custody. Officers also retrieved the firearm Jenkins was carrying, which was a loaded .38 special revolver that had been reported stolen. At the time of the incident, Jenkins was on supervised release stemming from a 2013 federal gun conviction and was not permitted to possess a firearm or ammunition.

