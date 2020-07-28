Coral Springs, Jessica Flagiello Won $1 Million in Florida Lottery

CORAL SPRINGS WOMAN TURNS $30 INTO $1 MILLION PLAYING

THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 SCRATCH-OFF GAME

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jessica Flagiello, 38, of Coral Springs, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Flagiello purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 2201 North University Drive in Coral Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

