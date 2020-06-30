Convicted felon Waymond C. Gordon pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm

(STL.News) – A convicted felon who was stopped for a traffic violation by Dublin, Ohio Police officers pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to illegal possession of a firearm after officers found a loaded gun in his car.

Waymond C. Gordon, 33, of Columbus entered the plea on June 29.

According to court documents, on March 12, 2019, Dublin police stopped Gordon for a traffic violation. A records check found that Gordon was driving with a suspended license and had outstanding arrest warrants. Officers searched his car and found a loaded .22 caliber revolver between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Gordon had been convicted in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in 2009 of robbery. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing or controlling firearms or ammunition.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by up to ten years in prison. A judge will set a date for Gordon’s sentencing.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Jonathan McPherson, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Dublin Police Chief Justin Paez announced the plea entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Preston Deavers. Deputy Assistant Criminal Chief Gary Spartis is representing the United States in this case.

