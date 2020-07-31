Convicted Felon Tra Lott Sentenced to 46 Months for Being in Possession of Multiple Firearms

(STL.News) – Tra Lott, 27, has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on April 12, 2018, Lott was served with an arrest warrant for solicitation of a minor-rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery. When officers entered the residence, they discovered Lott and his girlfriend were the only occupants; Lott was immediately arrested.

Officers further observed a magazine in plain view, and they obtained a search warrant for Lott’s residence. Officers recovered two Taurus 9mm caliber pistols and one Romarm Cugir 7.62x39mm caliber pistol. On December 19, 2019, Lott pled guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Lott has previous criminal convictions for a felony drug offense and a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. As a result, Lott is prohibited by federal law from possession of firearms or ammunition.

On July 27, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Lott to 46 months in federal prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said: “Prohibited persons in possession of firearms such as convicted felons and persons with histories of domestic violence present a known and immediate risk of violence to their families and the community at large. In order to protect public safety and uphold the rule of law, we must remove firearms from the hands of prohibited persons and remove dangerous offenders from our streets. This sentence does just that.”

This case was investigated by the Memphis Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wendy K. Cornejo and P. Neal Oldham prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

