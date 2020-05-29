Convicted Felon Dujuan Lee Indicted on Fentanyl Distribution Charges

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment late yesterday charging a Portsmouth man for his role fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

According to the indictment, Dujuan Lee, 38, allegedly bought multi-ounce quantities of fentanyl for $10,000 a week over the course of eight months. The DEA, in partnership with the Portsmouth Police Department, made a series of controlled purchases of fentanyl from Lee and arrested him in February. According to the indictment, Lee, a previously convicted felon, was allegedly in possession of drug packaging materials, razors, a digital scale, a sifter, cutting agent, approximately $3,090 in United States currency, a Taurus G2C 9mm firearm, approximately 19.4 grams of fentanyl, and approximately 70.9 grams of cocaine.

Lee is charged with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to manufacture and distribute Fentanyl and cocaine; seven counts of distributing fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Field Division, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney John F. Butler is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-34.

