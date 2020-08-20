Convicted Felon Cody Davis Pleads Guilty to Armed Carjacking

(STL.News) – Cody Davis, 28, has pleaded guilty in federal court to armed carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the guilty plea today.

According to information presented in Court, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on December 21, 2018, the victim, J.G., was asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot of a business on White Station Road, when the suspect approached him and pointed a gun. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone, ordered him out of the car, told him to walk around the corner, and then drove off with the victim’s Audi A4. The armed robbery was captured on surveillance video.

The Audi A4 was recovered several days later. In the vehicle was a cell phone that did not belong to the victim. Fingerprints on the cell phone belonged to Davis.

On January 4, 2019, detectives conducted surveillance at the defendant’s residence. While there, detectives observed Davis depart the residence and enter a vehicle. Davis disregarded several traffic signals and was stopped by law enforcement. Detectives recovered a tan Century Arms 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat, loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition.

The defendant later waived his Miranda rights and admitted to being a convicted felon, committing the carjacking, and possessing the firearm found in his vehicle.

Further investigation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined that the Century Arms 9mm caliber pistol and the Audi A4 were manufactured outside the State of Tennessee. As a result of his prior felony convictions, including robbery and aggravated burglary, Davis is prohibited by federal law from possession of firearms or ammunition.

The defendant pled guilty on August 19, 2020, before U.S. District Court Judge Mark S. Norris. A sentencing hearing is scheduled on December 3, 2020, where Davis faces a mandatory minimum consecutive sentence of 15 years and up to life imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Under our Carjacking Initiative, we are continuing to coordinate with our federal and local law enforcement partners to prioritize and target carjacking cases for aggressive federal prosecution. There is a heavy price to pay for recidivist violence and lawlessness, and Davis will now pay that price with a significant sentence in federal prison. Hopefully, it will also send a strong deterrent message to others to avoid throwing their lives away by committing senseless gun crimes.”

