Convicted Felon Antonio Buntyn Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Possession

(STL.News) – Antonio Buntyn, 45, has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the sentence today.

According to the information presented in court, on April 6, 2019, at approximately 2:05 a.m. Memphis Police responded to a car crash. Buntyn’s car was inoperable, and ultimately had to be towed away. He then walked to the house of his girlfriend, who had an order of protection against him. At her house, he physically assaulted her and as they got into her car he continued the assault. She was able to escape from the car at a local gas station where she contacted law enforcement. Buntyn fled the scene.

Later, still in the early morning hours of April 6, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to yet another call involving Buntyn. Buntyn had returned to the girlfriend’s house, and was being chased off the property by her son. Law enforcement placed him in custody. The girlfriend told law enforcement that Buntyn was in possession of a firearm, which she was able to take away from him and placed in a storm drain. Assisted by the Memphis Fire Department, law enforcement was able to open the storm drain and recover the weapon.

Buntyn has one prior felony conviction for Aggravated Assault and one prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic assault. As a result of his prior conviction history, Buntyn is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On July 10, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Jon P. McCalla sentenced Buntyn to 37 months in federal prison followed by 2 years supervised release.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said: “Prohibited persons in possession of firearms such as convicted felons and persons with histories of domestic violence present a known and immediate risk of violence to their families and the community at large. In order to protect public safety, uphold the rule of law, and achieve justice for victims, must remove firearms from the hands of prohibited persons and remove dangerous felons from our streets. This sentence does just that.”

This case was investigated by the Memphis Police Department.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel K. Winnig prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. SAUSA Winnig is currently assigned from the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office for the purpose of prosecuting violent crimes and firearms offenses in federal court.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE