Convicted Felon Aaron Scarborough Sentenced to Federal Prison For Halfway House Escape

(STL.News) – A convicted felon who escaped from a Macon halfway house in 2019 was sentenced to serve one year in federal prison, said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. Aaron Scarborough, 38, of Columbus, Georgia pleaded guilty to one count of escape and was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. There is no parole in the federal system.

Scarborough was previously sentenced to 125 months in prison on February 10, 2011 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He entered Dismas Charities in Macon, a transitional facility run by the Bureau of Prisons, on August 4, 2019. He was due to be released from custody on December 13, 2019. However, on September 27, 2019, Scarborough signed out for a home pass to his mother’s residence in Columbus, Georgia and did not return. It was later discovered that Scarborough went to a girlfriend’s home in Phenix City, Alabama, where he ultimately surrendered to deputies on October 3, 2019.

“Transitioning from federal prison to a halfway house is an important step in an inmate’s reentry into society. Escaping a halfway house is a serious offense, and we will seek appropriate punishment for felons who disregard the law, no matter how close they might be to their release,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their excellent work investigating this case.”

