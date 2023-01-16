Consequence of Hiring Undocumented or Illegal Immigrants

Avoiding the temptation of hiring illegal immigrants is critical during this staff shortage. But unfortunately, it can result in prison sentences, fines, and restitution.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Most consumers know about the U.S. economy’s labor crisis. Unfortunately, the restaurant industry has been one of the most impacted by the labor shortage.

While it has been a common practice for ethnic restaurants to hire illegal immigrants attempting to get legal status, the temptation is more significant than ever for many restaurants to remain in business. Out of desperation or a deep desire to help friends and family of the same race, many restaurant owners have increased the hiring of illegal immigrants without considering the possible consequences or being willing to accept the risks.

It is a form of human trafficking and is best determined by investigators.

The access to the information is online. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Labor are excellent resources.

An excellent resource for hiring illegal immigrants is The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Additionally, CLICK here to view a list of field offices across the country for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Many restaurant owners think these actions are minor and result in fines, but that is not the case. Every restaurant owner should thoroughly understand the consequences that can end a successful career or business and involve a prison sentence and fines.

The Law Firm of Shihab & Associates website thoroughly explains the potential penalties for violating the law regarding the “Consequences of Employing Undocumented Workers.”

Other common practices among employers that hire illegal immigrants are:

No payment for working overtime

Low wages

Withholding of wages

Forced labor

Unsatisfactory working conditions

Document fraud

Fake weddings to obtain legal status (in some cases, the legal resident can earn as much as $35,000)

Not paying taxes

Typically, hiring illegal immigrants involves other violations of the law, like cash payments to avoid taxes, avoiding paying overtime when employees are working 80 to 90 hours per week, and more.

The sad part of these situations is that the illegal people are at the employer’s mercy and can’t use the law to protect themselves without creating additional problems. Therefore, employers are hiring people, sometimes paying competitive wages, but still violating many laws and justifying them by providing free living space and food and convincing themselves that they are helping while ignoring the law to make money, creating an unfair trade practice.

The saddest part is that illegal immigrants will agree to almost any condition to protect themselves from being deported or charged with law violations. So while many act happy because it is commonly a better life than they had, they are still being used by employers that reap significant financial rewards.

It is essential to keep in mind that, based on our research, human trafficking does not always have to involve sexual activity. For example, forced labor is a form of human trafficking regardless of the employer’s pay, and it is still illegal.

Even ethical employers will convince themselves that they are helping these people by providing them with a job, a place to stay, and transportation while ignoring the law to make money for themselves. As a result, many illegal immigrants drive without a driver’s license with cars provided by their employers.

While these restaurant owners are making money, they don’t realize how unfair it is to the owners that do things within the law because overtime wages cost money, and employer taxes and benefits cost money. Therefore, the result of these actions is the creation of unfair trade. Consequently, it is easy to conclude that most activities are performed out of greed.

We will continue to revise this content and expand it because the crisis is increasing. Some restaurant owners or massage shop owners are making a lot of money by violating the law and taking advantage of less fortunate people who have put themselves in a vulnerable position. The business owners that operate in this environment do it either by ignorance of the law, lack of respect for the law, or out of greed. In most situations, the motive is greed.

We will attempt to create an easy-to-understand resource that gives owners, employees, immigrants, and business owners the information they need to make better decisions.

Keep in mind that ignorance of the law is not a legal defense.

If you suspect human trafficking or hiring illegal immigrants, you can also report it using the following information.

We are not attempting to give legal advice. However, our resources are reliable, and we encourage you to click on each link and use that information as your source. Additionally, this information is not sponsored by any company or government agency.

