HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that the travel ban on all empty tractor trailers, tandem tractor trailers, and motorcycles on Interstate 95 that went into effect this morning due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Henri will be lifted at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

For everyone’s safety, the governor continues to urge everyone to stay off the roads to the greatest extent possible until the storm has completely passed.