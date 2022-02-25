Connecticut Governor – Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Governor Lamont Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s announcement that President Joe Biden is nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“In nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court, President Biden has selected an outstanding jurist to succeed Justice Steven Breyer. As a current federal appellate judge, and former vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, public defender, and Supreme Court clerk to Justice Breyer, Judge Jackson’s experience, perspective, and voice will be a valuable addition to the bench. I applaud President Biden’s choice and commend his commitment to ensuring that our nation’s highest court better reflects the nation itself.”