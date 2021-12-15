Connecticut Governor Marks One Year of COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Lamont Marks One Year of the COVID-19 Vaccine but Stresses That There Is Still Work To Do
HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont marked the one-year anniversary of the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine by thanking the thousands of dedicated healthcare workers across Connecticut.
The State of Connecticut administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital one year ago today on December 14, 2020. Since that time, more than 5.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
“I thank all of the workers from our local health departments, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, and health systems who were instrumental in our COVID-19 vaccine roll out,” Governor Lamont said. “Thanks to all of these dedicated individuals, Connecticut continues to have one of the best vaccination rates in the country. But we still have work to do, and I cannot stress enough that due to waning immunity and the Omicron variant, that there is no better time to get a booster than before the holidays.”
Recent estimates have shown that COVID-19 vaccines have averted hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and deaths across Connecticut. In addition, preliminary data shows that booster doses are effective at increasing protection in the face of the Omicron variant.
“Amid high demand for boosters, many residents of Connecticut are finding that their neighborhood pharmacy, primary care provider, or health system may not have availability for booster doses at convenient times,” Governor Lamont said. “We want people to know that we have dozens of pop-up clinics occurring every day and no appointments are needed for these clinics.”
A list of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics currently operating in Connecticut – which do not require appointments to be made in advance – includes:
- Ansonia
Mead School
75 Ford Street
Tuesday and Thursday, 5 – 9 pm
Saturday, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm
- Bridgeport
North Branch Library
3455 Madison Avenue
Thursday, 1 – 7 pm
Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm
- East Hartford
East Hartford Public Library
840 Main Street
Tuesday, 4 – 7 pm
Saturday, 11 am – 4 pm
- New Haven
Long Wharf Boathouse
389 Long Wharf Drive
Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm
- New Haven Public Library
133 Elm Street
Monday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm
- Union Station
40 Union Avenue
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 8 am – 3 pm
- Norwalk
Family and Children’s Agency
66 Bayview Avenue
Tuesday, 9 am – 7pm
- SoNo Branch Library
10 Washington Street
Tuesday, 3 – 6 pm
Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm
- Stamford
Government Center
888 Washington Boulevard
Monday through Sunday, noon – 8 pm
- Lathan Wilder Community Center
137 Henry Street
Monday and Thursday, 1 – 7 pm
- Stamford Train Station
30 Station Place
Tuesday and Thursday, noon – 6 pm
- Trumbull
Trumbull Mall
5065 Main Street
Saturday, noon – 4 pm
Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm
To find a full list of mobile clinics, where no appointment is required, visit ct.gov/covidvaccine/vaxvans.