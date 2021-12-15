Politics

Connecticut Governor Marks One Year of COVID-19 Vaccine

December 15, 2021
Maryam Shah

Governor Lamont Marks One Year of the COVID-19 Vaccine but Stresses That There Is Still Work To Do

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont marked the one-year anniversary of the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine by thanking the thousands of dedicated healthcare workers across Connecticut.

The State of Connecticut administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital one year ago today on December 14, 2020.  Since that time, more than 5.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

“I thank all of the workers from our local health departments, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, and health systems who were instrumental in our COVID-19 vaccine roll out,” Governor Lamont said.  “Thanks to all of these dedicated individuals, Connecticut continues to have one of the best vaccination rates in the country.  But we still have work to do, and I cannot stress enough that due to waning immunity and the Omicron variant, that there is no better time to get a booster than before the holidays.”

Recent estimates have shown that COVID-19 vaccines have averted hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and deaths across Connecticut.  In addition, preliminary data shows that booster doses are effective at increasing protection in the face of the Omicron variant.

“Amid high demand for boosters, many residents of Connecticut are finding that their neighborhood pharmacy, primary care provider, or health system may not have availability for booster doses at convenient times,” Governor Lamont said. “We want people to know that we have dozens of pop-up clinics occurring every day and no appointments are needed for these clinics.”

A list of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics currently operating in Connecticut – which do not require appointments to be made in advance – includes:

  • Ansonia
    Mead School
    75 Ford Street
    Tuesday and Thursday, 5 – 9 pm
    Saturday, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm
  • Bridgeport
    North Branch Library
    3455 Madison Avenue
    Thursday, 1 – 7 pm
    Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm
  • East Hartford
    East Hartford Public Library
    840 Main Street
    Tuesday, 4 – 7 pm
    Saturday, 11 am – 4 pm
  • New Haven
    Long Wharf Boathouse
    389 Long Wharf Drive
    Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm
  • New Haven Public Library
    133 Elm Street
    Monday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm
  • Union Station
    40 Union Avenue
    Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 8 am – 3 pm
  • Norwalk
    Family and Children’s Agency
    66 Bayview Avenue
    Tuesday, 9 am – 7pm
  • SoNo Branch Library
    10 Washington Street
    Tuesday, 3 – 6 pm
    Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm
  • Stamford
    Government Center
    888 Washington Boulevard
    Monday through Sunday, noon – 8 pm
  • Lathan Wilder Community Center
    137 Henry Street
    Monday and Thursday, 1 – 7 pm
  • Stamford Train Station
    30 Station Place
    Tuesday and Thursday, noon – 6 pm
  • Trumbull
    Trumbull Mall
    5065 Main Street
    Saturday, noon – 4 pm
    Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm

To find a full list of mobile clinics, where no appointment is required, visit ct.gov/covidvaccine/vaxvans.