Connecticut Governor: Launch of Made by CT Web Series

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont launched Made by CT, an Instagram series highlighting notable Connecticut businesses across industry sectors vital to the state. The premiere episode features New Haven restaurant Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and includes guest Daym Drops, a Connecticut native, food critic, and the star of Netflix’s original show, Fresh, Fried and Crispy.

Governor Lamont and Drops were hosted by Jennifer Kelly, co-owner and granddaughter of the restaurant’s founder and namesake. The three toured the pizzeria chain’s historic restaurant and had a conversation over lunch about which state has the best pizza in America, how Drops gained internet fame, and doing business during the pandemic. They were joined by Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Future episodes will feature additional guest stars who are respected experts in their respective fields and industries. Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Made by CT on Governor Lamont’s Instagram profile, @GovNedLamont.

“Connecticut is a little state that punches above its weight,” Governor Lamont said. “We have world-class businesses here, no matter the industry, and by showing them off, folks should recognize that Connecticut is a great place to live, work, play, and most importantly, do business. We’re working hard to make it easier for companies, both mom and pop shops and large corporations, to set up shop, grow their bottom line, and ultimately, create more jobs for more workers from one end of the state to the other.”

“An important aspect of economic development is sharing Connecticut’s success stories with a wide range of audiences,” Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman said. “We’re proud of the businesses in our state and look forward to using Made by CT as another outlet to tell the world what we do, make, and sell right here in Connecticut.”

“Connecticut is home to some of the best dining in the country, something that more and more visitors are learning each year,” Dolch said. “The more than 8,000 restaurants spread across Connecticut are mostly small businesses, many of them family run. They’re a backbone to our economy and part of the unique fabric of our local communities, both large and small. After a historically difficult year, our local restaurants are working harder than ever to serve the people of Connecticut and play a central role in our state’s recovery.”

“Made by CT should excite us all,” Drops said. “The importance of working together in our own state is just the beginning. We have history here in Connecticut, which needs to be preserved, but what we do today truly affects our tomorrow. With Governor Lamont, I had the pleasure to not only meet the family behind Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria in New Haven, but also discuss what makes Frank Pepe’s the people’s choice when it comes to good pizzerias in Connecticut, and learn the history and secrets that have kept them in business this long. Made by CT is exactly another reason that I launched my restaurant review app called Restourant, where users can focus on both supporting and showcasing their favorite eateries throughout the state, for these local businesses truly need our support now, more than ever.”