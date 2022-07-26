Condolences on the Passing of Lord Trimble

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is saddened to learn of the passing of the Former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Lord David Trimble.

Lord Trimble personified the integrity and compromise necessary to help Northern Ireland transcend its violent past. His tenacity during early political negotiations underpinned the strength of his convictions as well as his deep commitment to work across the sectarian divide.

As a strong advocate of power-sharing and a key architect of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, his political legacy is the stability and prosperity that the region enjoys today.

Our condolences are with his family during this time.