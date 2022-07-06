Columbus: Kamar L. Cox sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Armed robbery and illegal possession of firearm brings 102-month sentence for Columbus man, Kamar L. Cox

Kamar L. Cox, 23, of Columbus was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 102 months in prison for armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

A jury convicted Cox of the crimes of robbery and illegal possession of a firearm following a trial in March. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Aug. 21, 2020, an individual working with the ATF attempted to conduct a controlled purchase of a machine gun from Cox for $500. Cox was in possession of a Glock handgun and demanded the $500. Agents later recovered the handgun while executing a search warrant at Cox’s apartment.

Cox’s sentence includes restitution in the amount of $500 and three years of supervised release after his prison term.

As a previously convicted felon, Cox was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; and Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Columbus Field Division, announced the sentence imposed today by U.S. District Judge Sarah Morrison. Assistant United States Attorneys Noah R. Litton and Kevin W. Kelley represented the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today