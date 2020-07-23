Columbia Police Investigate Fatal Crash in 1300 block of Carolina Drive

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian in the 1300 block of Carolina Drive on July 22. Vehicle 1 was backing into a private drive. The juvenile male pedestrian ran into the path of Vehicle 1 while in motion and was struck by the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to a local emergency room for advanced medical treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details to provide at this time.

