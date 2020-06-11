Columbia police investigate burglary in Bentpath Drive, June 10

Columbia police investigate burglary in progress with shots fired in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive, June 10

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.NEWS) At approximately 9 p.m. on June 10, Columbia police responded to a report of a burglary in progress with shots fired in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive where an armed resident confronted two intruders in his home.

Upon arriving, officers immediately canvassed the area, located evidence of gunfire, damage to a residence and two suspects with gunshot wounds.

The resident reported seeing two intruders making entry into his home and fired several shots in self-defense. As a result, one suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The second suspect was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to treat a gunshot wound.

This case is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division. There are no further details to provide at this time.

If you see something, say something. Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

