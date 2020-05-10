Columbia, MO Crisis Negotiation Team, SWAT responds to barricaded wanted subject in the 2900 block of N. Willowbrook Road on May 9

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia Police arrested Montreil Donell Johnson, 34, of Columbia, after officers observed Johnson in the area of N. Willowbrook Road and E. Willowbrook Road, Columbia, MO at approximately 9:40 p.m. on May 9. Officers were aware there was probable cause to arrest Johnson for Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree from an incident on April 23 (Case number 2020-003334). When approached by officers, Johnson fled into a residence in the 2900 block of N. Willowbrook Road.

Officers established a secure perimeter around the residence and attempted to get Johnson to voluntarily come out, however he refused to exit the residence. The Columbia Police Crisis Negotiation Team, Boone County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit, and the Columbia Police SWAT team assisted patrol officers at the scene.

After several attempts were made to get Johnson to voluntarily exit, the SWAT team made entry to the residence and located him at 3:55 a.m., unconscious and hiding in a clothes dryer. Johnson was transported by EMS to a local hospital for medical evaluation. He was later released and booked into custody at the Boone County Jail.

Johnson was arrested for Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree for the previous incident with an additional charge of obstructing government operations for barricading himself in the residence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.