Columbia: Kareem Davis Sentenced for Kidnapping, Robbing

District of Columbia Man, Kareem Davis Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Kidnapping and Robbing Man in Southeast Washington

Victim Forced to Drive to ATMs, Escaped by Jumping Out of Moving Vehicle

(STL.News) Kareem Davis, 21, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to nine years in prison for kidnapping and robbing a man in Southeast Washington, and then forcing the victim to drive to various ATMs at gunpoint. The victim escaped by jumping out of the car.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division, and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Davis pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, to a federal kidnapping charge. He was sentenced by the Honorable Dabney L. Friedrich. Following his prison term, Davis will be placed on five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2020, the victim, then 25, drove to the 3800 block of 9th Street SE, believing he would see a young woman he had met the previous afternoon. Instead, while the victim was parked on the street, Davis approached his car, tapped on the passenger side window, and told him to open the door. After sitting in the front passenger seat, Davis asked if the victim was there to visit “his sister.” Davis then pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it, and demanded all of the victim’s money.

The victim turned over $216 in cash and the change from the vehicle’s cup-holders. But Davis demanded even more money, threatening to kill the victim. Fearing he would be shot, the victim began driving Davis to various ATMs, crossing into Maryland to withdraw approximately $1,500 for Davis. After the final ATM withdrawal, Davis ordered the victim to drive them back to 9th Street SE. As they got to 9th Street, the victim placed his vehicle on cruise control and jumped out of the moving car. He escaped on foot and immediately called 911.

Davis was arrested on Oct. 7, 2020. He has been in custody ever since.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves, Special Agent in Charge Jacobs, and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and MPD.

They also expressed appreciation for those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Victim/Witness Advocate Yvonne Bryant, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall, who investigated and prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today