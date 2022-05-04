Columbia: Jordan Davis Sentenced on Fentanyl Charge

Columbia Man, Jordan Davis Williams Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison on Fentanyl Charge

Columbia, S.C (STL.News) Jordan Davis Williams, 31, of Columbia, has been sentenced to 4 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on December 17, 2020, an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made a controlled purchase of 27.687 grams of fentanyl from Williams at a location in Columbia.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Williams to 48 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by ATF and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today