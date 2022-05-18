Columbia: Daquon Wood Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

District of Columbia Man, Daquon Wood Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison For Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics and Use Firearms

Defendant Admitted to Armed Drug Dealing as Part of a “Street Crew” in Southeast Washington

(STL.News) Daquon Wood, 29, of Washington D.C., was sentenced today to 70 months in federal prison for his role in an ongoing conspiracy to distribute narcotics and a related conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division, and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Wood is one of more than a dozen individuals arrested as part of a joint FBI/ATF investigation which resulted in the seizure of more than 34 pounds of marijuana, 16 firearms, and more than $270,000 in cash.

Wood, who utilized the street nickname “Fly Quon,” pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana, as well as oxycodone and codeine. As part of his plea agreement, Wood admitted to participating in a separate conspiracy to use, carry, and possess firearms. Wood was sentenced by the Honorable Amy Berman Jackson. Following completion of his prison term, Wood will be placed on four years of supervised release.

According to the government’s evidence, beginning in approximately June 2018, and continuing through April 2021, Wood and his co-conspirators maintained drug dealing territory on Trenton Place SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood of the District of Columbia – a territory they defended by carrying, and discharging, firearms at perceived rivals.

As part of his role in the conspiracy, Wood distributed narcotics in street-level transactions and served as an armed defender of the co-conspirators’ drug dealing territory. Wood encouraged his co-conspirators to pool their money to buy as many firearms as possible for use in defending their territory and, as part of the conspiracy possessed and trafficked in fully automatic machineguns – including “giggle switch” devices which convert semi-automatic Glock-style handguns to be capable of fully automatic fire.

As part of his sentence, Wood agreed to forfeit an ARMSCOR AK 22 rifle that was seized from a hiding spot or “trap” that he maintained.

Wood was arrested on May 5, 2021. He has been detained ever since.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves, Special Agent in Charge Jacobs, and Special Agent in Charge Patterson commended the work of those who investigated the case from the FBI and ATF. They also expressed appreciation to those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Paralegal Specialists Genevieve de Guzman, Kim Hall, and Teesha Tobias.

Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney James B. Nelson, who investigated and prosecuted the case, with help from former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kaitlin Vaillancourt and Christopher Berridge.

