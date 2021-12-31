Colorado State of Emergency Due to Boulder County Fires

Governor Polis Declares State of Emergency Due to Boulder County Grass Fires

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency due to grass fires created by high winds across the Front Range.

The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

For official updates on the Boulder Fire follow Boulder Office of Emergency Management on Twitter at www.twitter.com/boulderoem or bookmark their website at https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/.

Sign up now for emergency alerts. To find a list of emergency alert links visit https://dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert