Colorado Proclaims July Disability Pride Month

Continuing to Build a Colorado for All, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera Proclaims July Disability Pride Month

COLORADO SPRINGS – Today Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera formally proclaimed July as Disability Pride month in a visit to the Independence Center, a disability-focused nonprofit in Colorado Springs. Governor Polis is attending the bipartisan Western Governors Association annual meeting where he will become Chair and will be announcing his new Chair’s initiative this week, and Lieutenant Governor Primavera is acting governor. Today’s action continues the Polis-Primavera administration’s work to build a Colorado for All and ensure Coloradans with disabilities can thrive.

“The Americans with Disabilities Act was not the beginning, nor the end, of the disability rights movement, but it solidified rights that people had fought for state by state over decades,” said Lt. Governor Primavera. “Colorado has a long history of supporting the independence of people with disabilities and acknowledges their right and legal protections to make choices about the trajectory of their lives. There’s no greater time than today to reaffirm this commitment and celebrate the impacts those with disabilities have on our state.”

The Lieutenant Governor’s Disability Pride Proclamation comes just ahead of the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed on July 26, 1990, and continues to be foundational legislation for disability rights statutes and court cases.

“We are so thankful to Lt. Governor Primavera for taking the time to recognize the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Indy Frazee, CEO of The Independence Center. “The ADA is such an important milestone in the disability rights movement. Here at The IC, we continue to build upon this foundation as we work to create a world where everyone is known, valued, and included.”

The Polis-Primavera administration has taken bold action to empower Coloradans with disabilities, including legislation signed into law to save people money and ensure Coloradans with disabilities have the resources and tools to thrive, including HB22-1031, sponsored by State Representatives Brianna Titone and David Ortiz and State Senators Rachel Zenzinger and John Cooke, which empowers wheelchair owners to access the information needed to repair a wheelchair, and HB22-1253, sponsored by State Representative David Ortiz and State Senator Jessie Danielson, requiring rental car companies to provide the option to request rental cars with adaptive equipment online, making the process easier and more accessible.

Lt. Governor Primavera leads the Colorado Disability Funding Commission and Disability Policy and has been a long-time disability advocate throughout her career.