Colorado Governor Polis Visits Western Colorado

Gov. Polis Visits Western Colorado, Discusses Ways Administration is Saving Coloradans Money, Increasing Wildfire Mitigation Efforts and Making Transformational Investments in Housing, K-12 Education & Communities

NORWOOD – Today, Governor Polis is visiting western Colorado with stops in Norwood, Rico, and Silverton, and discussing the ways the Polis administration is working to save people money, improve access to housing, and prepare for and respond to wildfires.

“We are saving Coloradans money, lowering costs on everyday and essential items for hardworking Coloradans. It was great to meet with communities in Norwood, Rico, and Silverton, and to see the innovative ways that communities are using state support to reduce housing costs, improve education, and ensure every Coloradan can thrive,” said Gov. Polis. “As we face the reality of a year-round fire season and the impacts of a changing climate, we are continuing to step up our nation-leading work preparing for and preventing wildfires, and I was proud to meet with local fire district leaders in Rico to discuss our continued support for Colorado’s brave first responders.”

This afternoon in Norwood, Gov. Polis met with community leaders and toured an affordable housing site that aims to reduce building costs in rural Colorado and provide housing opportunities for hardworking Coloradans. The Governor’s visit today builds upon the Polis-Primavera’s efforts to save Coloradans money and reduce costs. This spring, Gov. Polis signed a series of transformative laws to address housing affordability in Colorado and expand the stock of affordable housing across the state, as the Polis Administration continues to provide innovative solutions to meet Colorado’s housing needs.

Later this afternoon, Gov. Polis met with local fire leaders in Rico to discuss the Polis-Primavera administration’s support for first responders and communities as Colorado faces the reality of a year-round fire season. Earlier this week, Gov. Polis announced additional support for wildfire mitigation to prevent and reduce the scale of wildfires as the Polis-Primavera administration continues to take strong actions to prepare for and prevent wildfires.

Tonight, Gov. Polis will visit the Silverton School District, a GEER grant recipient, and meet with school and district leaders to discuss the Polis-Primavera administration’s bold support for schools, ensuring Colorado students have access to high-quality education across the state.