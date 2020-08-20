Colorado Governor Polis Takes Action to Address COVID-19 & Wildfires

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order ordering temporary fire restrictions across the State to reduce the risk of new fires and protect health and safety. Restrictions include certain outdoor fires, fireworks, and explosives.

The Governor also extended an Executive Order authorizing the executive directors of certain State agencies to promulgate and issue emergency rules extending the expiration date of licenses and other documents.

Announcement made Wednesday, August 19, 2020