Colorado Governor Polis Takes Action to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action today to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor amended and extended an Executive Order requiring mask-wearing indoors to help stop the spread of the virus.

The Executive Order reads: “CDPHE, in consultation with the appropriate Local Public Health Administration, may grant waivers for certain indoor activities that take place for a limited time period if such activities cannot practically or safely be performed while wearing a mask.”

The waiver will be very limited, and a form to apply will be available by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in the near future.

