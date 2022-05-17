Colorado Governor – New Laws to Save People Money

Governor Polis Signing New Laws to Save People Money

Governor signing bills to cut property taxes for homeowners and businesses, to provide relief at the pump and reduce drivers license fees

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Yesterday in Denver and then Colorado Springs, Governor Jared Polis will sign legislation into law that will help save Coloradans money in their everyday lives and make it free to start a business. Governor Polis told Coloradans in his state of the state address that his top priority was to save them money.

“We are delivering on our plan to help save people money with a major statewide property tax cut for every homeowner and commercial property,” said Gov. Polis. “As an entrepreneur I know every cent counts when you’re getting a small business off the ground so I am particularly thrilled that we are cutting red tape to help small business owners and making it nearly free to start a new business, and reducing the burden of federal taxes on our Colorado small businesses.”

Gov. Polis told Coloradans during his January State of the State address, that among his top priorities were to save people money. From major fee relief to taxpayer rebates, and now property tax relief and helping entrepreneurs to reducing drivers license fees and bolstering early childhood education, Gov. Polis, in partnership with the legislature, is delivering on these bold goals to ensure every Coloradan can thrive.

This morning at the state capitol, Governor Polis signed a bill to cut and save people money on property taxes and provide relief to homeowners and businesses in Colorado. In a rapidly increasing real estate market, this property tax relief package, combined with the property tax reductions passed last year, will reduce property taxes for homeowners by an average of $274 in 2023 on a $500,000 home and will provide significant savings for every business in the state. Gov. Polis signed a new law to help save Coloradans at the gas pump which was sponsored by Rep. Dylan Roberts of Avon, Rep. Barbara McLachlan of Durango and Sen. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood.

“We applaud the governor and legislature for taking this decisive action to provide property taxpayers with substantial savings – likely the largest such tax reduction in Colorado history. The savings will provide meaningful relief for two years for both home and business owners while additional reforms to the system can be worked out. It’s a big win for Coloradans today,” said Mike Kopp, President & CEO of Colorado Concern.

Gov. Polis will be in Colorado Springs this afternoon to sign new laws to help save businesses money. First up is SB22-006 sponsored by Rep. Marc Snyder of Colorado Springs and Rep. McLachlan, Sens. Kolker and Rodriguez.

“This bill provides much-needed and deserved relief for our small businesses at a time when they need it most. We are especially thankful for Representative Snyder’s leadership and Governor Polis’ support on this bill,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President and CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Gov. Polis will also sign a bipartisan bill, SB22-146 led by Rep. Snyder, Rep. Marc Catlin House District 58, Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada and Sen. Hisey of Senate District 2 to save people money on housing.

The Governor will then sign the bipartisan HB22-1230 Employment Support And Job Retention Services sponsored by Rep. Exum Sr., Rep. Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge, Sen. Fields and Sen. Kevin Priola of Brighton.

“Thanks to House Bill 1230, the cost of seeking employment will no longer be a barrier to seeking employment,” says Naomi Amaha, Director of Policy & Government Affairs, The Denver Foundation. “This bill helps Coloradans who need it the most, improving their lives and our economy. We are proud to see Governor Polis sign this important bill into law.”

Gov. Polis will then head to Centennial to sign new laws to help start a business and save people money through fee relief. Gov. Polis will sign bipartisan legislation making it nearly free to start a business, this new law is championed by Rep. Lisa Cutter of Evergreen, Rep. Tom Sullivan of Centennial, Sen. Brittany Pettersen and Sen. Chris Kolker of Centennial.

Gov. Polis will also sign new laws to save people money by Rep. David Ortiz, Mary Young of Greeley, Sen. Rhonda Fields and Sen. Chris Kolker, HB22-1004 Driver License Fee Reduction. The Governor will also sign bipartisan legislation to save Colorado taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in federal income tax through SB22-124 SALT Parity Act, sponsored by Rep. Ortiz, Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, Sen. Kolker and Sen. Woodward.